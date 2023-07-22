My flock, the Calvary of my Church approaches, pray for It; the rebellious Cardinals will divide it and chaos will take over the See of Peter. Rome will lose her faith and will be reason of scandal for the Catholic world





Chaos will soon seize Rome… My Vicar will have to flee

“My children, My peace be with you.

Celestial signs are announcing to you that My incoming return is near. The transformation of the universe will allow you to see phenomena in space that never before any eye had seen. Great manifestations will be given in the sky and on earth, so that you will be ready for My Second Coming.

My children, the gods created by the hand of man, will begin to fall; the dollar god has its days numbered and with it, the economies of many nations will fall. All those who put their hope and faith in the gods of this world will fall with them too. The economic crisis will leave in bankruptcy a large number of nations and people, who put their faith in the god of money.

My flock, the Calvary of my Church approaches, pray for It; the rebellious Cardinals will divide it and chaos will take over the See of Peter. Rome will lose her faith and will be reason of scandal for the Catholic world. In many nations, her Cardinals will join the rebels and My Church will be vilely betrayed by those who claimed to be Her relatives, who like Judas, they, today, will betray and deliver Her into the hands of My adversary.

My children, chaos will soon seize Rome and the city of the seven hills will burn. My Vicar will have to flee, because His life will be in danger. A new Pope will be elected and he will serve My adversary. The new Pope will seat My adversary in the Chair of Peter and will decree the immediate closing of My Houses and the persecution of My faithful People. Many Cardinals, Bishops, Priests and Religious, within the Vatican will lose their lives.

My faithful Pastors in many nations will also suffer the same fate. My faithful People will walk into exile, like my first Christians, but the one who perseveres to the end without losing his faith, will be saved. Do not be afraid People of Mine, legions of Angels will be with you and will take care of you, if you invoke them.

My Remnant Church will be alive; in the field, on the mountain, in caverns or at My Mother’s Refuges, My faithful Priests, will celebrate My Holy Sacrifice. In the days in which you will be fleeing and where you do not find Priests, do the Spiritual Communion or invoke My Angels and they will give It to you spiritually.

The sign of the Ichthus or of the Fish, will return to be the sign of My faithful flock, and where you see this sign, you will know that my Church gathers there. Anyone who carries the Rosary of my Mother on his neck and the sign of the Fish, will be of My Flock.

These are going to be the signs that will identify My sheep in those days. Pay attention, because My adversary will try to disguise himself within My flock through his instruments, carrying only the sign of the Fish to deceive you. If he does not wear the Rosary of My Mother, he is not of my flock. My adversary does not stand the Rosary, because he knows that with It, he will be defeated by My Mother and My faithful Sons. Take this instruction into account, so that when the persecutions comes, you are able to distinguish the sheep from the wolves.

My people be alert and vigilant, ready and prepared, to face the crisis that is about to reach My Church. Remain steadfast in the Faith, so that nothing and no one will separate you from My doctrine. I give you this prayer so that you do it every time you visit Me in my Tabernacle.

Blessing of Jesus ​​In the Blessed Sacrament

Oh My Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, I come before You, in search of consolation and with the hope of solving this need that I have. (say the need)

Source: mensajesdelbuenpastorenoc.org

When You See the Holy Father Fleeing ...

Jesus - "My child, you speculate much about the coming Warning. I have asked you many times not to speculate on dates, but I give you one indication that the time is ripe. When you see, when you hear, when you feel the revolution in Rome, when you see the Holy Father fleeing, seeking a refuge in another land, know that the time is ripe. But beg and plead that your good Pontiff does not leave Rome, for he will allow the man of dark secrets to capture his throne." (9-14-76)

