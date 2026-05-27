The Escalation Trap and Strategic Defeat, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Precision bombing may win headlines, but it doesn’t guarantee political victory. History keeps proving that tactical success can spiral into strategic disaster, trapping nations in endless escalation with no clear exit. The real battlefield is politics, not just firepower.
#Geopolitics #MilitaryStrategy #GlobalConflict #ForeignPolicy #WorldNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
7:01End Screen