OUR ADVICE TO BIDEN ON RUSSIA/UKRAINE

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4632 subscribers
Americans face unprecedented economic fallout from the Biden Administration's continuing intervention in the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Gas prices are reaching record highs. Commodity priced, including wheat, are soaring. The US (and global) economy is teetering toward disaster. What should we do? Are we on the right path? Today we offer some admittedly unsolicited advice to a floundering Biden Administration.