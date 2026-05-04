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Badflower’s Joey Morrow - STAGE THREADS Ep. 21
digitaltourbus
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On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, Joey Morrow, guitarist of the rock band, Badflower, shows off the stage outfits that he wears onstage, while on their 2026 North American tour with Point North and Olive Vox. Badflower is currently supporting their newest album, No Place Like Home.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 22, 2026

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH BADFLOWER:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/wearebadflower

Instagram - https://instagram.com/badflowermusic

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@badflowermusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Badflower


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

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Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:34 Skip Intro

00:52 Clothing

09:36 Footwear

10:47 Hats


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busstage threadsbadflowerbadflower digital tour busbadflower stage threadsbadflower stylestyle badflowerbadflower fashionfashion badflowerbadflower outfitoutfit badflowerbadflower interviewbadflower bandbadflower musicinterview badflowerband badflowermusic badflowerjoey morrowjoey morrow stylejoey morrow fashionjoey morrow clothingjoey morrow clothesbadflower clothingbadflower clothesmen fashion
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:34Skip Intro

00:52Clothing

09:36Footwear

10:47Hats

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