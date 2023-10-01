Create New Account
Beware the counterfeit that appears as authentic!
PRB Ministry
Published 20 hours ago

2Thess lesson #1. A study of the magician Simon from ACTS 8 shows us how counterfeit Christianity often occurs. Satan is the father of lies, deception is a key weapon in the demonic arsenal, that is how he promotes false teachers and counterfeit ministries.

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

