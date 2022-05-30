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More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
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1072 views • May 30, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Wow. Wait until you see all of these...It looks like advanced aging or something. Crawling at two weeks? Walking at 3 months?
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Wow. Wait until you see all of these...It looks like advanced aging or something. Crawling at two weeks? Walking at 3 months?
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
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