Veterans PROTEST Ride 08 05 2021 Rolling Thunder

Whilst I respect the soldiers and all Military personal who served under the British flag. I respect them personally for taking an oath and keeping it! That oath was to Queen and Country. Britain is NOT a Country.England is a Country.Scotland is a Country.Ireland is a Country.Wales is a Principality (under English Common Law Jurisdiction).The Union has two signatories England and Scotland. This was and is a political union no different to the EU, USSR, Yugoslavia and others.However, soldiers and military personnel were brainwashed into believing there was a military covenant as part of the reciprocal oath (Soldiers Oath/ Her Majesties Oath). The British control your monarch, Her Majesty is powerless to intervene.When you accept that the British are the enemy within, then and only then can we win this fight.p.s. Don't shoot the messenger!2011 CensusEnglish only National Identity 32.4mBritish only National Identity 10.7mBritish = Not English, Scottish, Welsh or Irish.Paragraph 7English identity (either on its own or combined with other identities) was the most common identity respondents chose to associate with, at 37.6 million people (67.1 per cent). English as a sole identity (not combined with other identities), was chosen by 32.4 million people (57.7 per cent).British identity (either on its own or combined with other identities) was a common identity chosen by 16.3 million people (29.1 per cent). 10.7 million people (19.1 per cent) associated themselves with a British identity only.Webinar with Daddy Dragon, Chat, Polls, etcBook Mark or pin to BrowserYou can find me here BOOK MARK