Take a look inside this Iranian 'Bird' drone factory!!!

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Take a look inside this Iranian drone factory!!!
Adding:
🔥Yediot Ahronot: 8 locations in Greater Tel Aviv were hit following the fall of the Iranian cluster missile.
NBC, citing US officials: About 5,000 additional Marines and sailors will be deployed to the Middle East to support the war effort.