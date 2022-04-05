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Science Falsely So-Called
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32 views • April 05, 2022
There are fake scientists who are only motivated by money and lie in reports etc. But there are also anti science people who are just as fake and lie just as much in the info they put out for their own agenda as well. We need true discernment in order to not be led astray by either one of these people.
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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