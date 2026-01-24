Venezuela: Delcy Rodríguez speaks about the US Regime Threats in a closed meeting

Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodríguez speaks about the U.S. Regime Threats in a closed meeting:

"The threats started from the very first minute. They gave us 15 minutes to respond or they'd kill us... But you must know, just as the enemy has a very clear strategy, we also have a strategy."

This is what Trump means when he says "we get along with them."

Adding: This is how The Guardian reports on U.S. Regime literally threatening to kill Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/23/venezuela-leaked-video-delcy-rodriguez-maduro