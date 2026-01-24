Venezuela: Delcy Rodríguez speaks about the US Regime Threats in a closed meeting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodríguez speaks about the U.S. Regime Threats in a closed meeting:
"The threats started from the very first minute. They gave us 15 minutes to respond or they'd kill us... But you must know, just as the enemy has a very clear strategy, we also have a strategy."
This is what Trump means when he says "we get along with them."
Adding: This is how The Guardian reports on U.S. Regime literally threatening to kill Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/23/venezuela-leaked-video-delcy-rodriguez-maduro