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The Stew Peters Show 03. 30. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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10 views • March 30, 2022
Madison Cawthorn EXPOSES Orgy Blackmail DC Cabal, Ukrainian Refugee Reveals Mass Casualties

Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall discuss the revelations exposed by North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn, including confirmation of DC debauchery involving prostitutes, cocaine, and blackmail. The team relates the information to what has been learned about the satanic elite gatherings at the Bohemian Grove outside San Francisco, California.

Ukrainian refugee Eric Lujan details the mass losses in Zelensky's war with Ukraine, and shares a harrowing story of survival, as his family fled the city of L'viv after a Russian hypersonic missile liquidated the main headquarters for foreign fighters in country.

Based black Christian father Reggie Amerson, aka ‘King Knub’, discusses the attack on his family, including getting fired from his job, after he dared to challenge Dave Rubin's perversion.

Support King Knub and his family by donating to his GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G32HW

And, Edward and Lauren share a warning about a new wave of Covid lockdowns being plotted, as the FDA approves a 2nd round of boosters for the zombie vaxxed.

Don't miss a moment of Wednesday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy