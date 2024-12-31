Shelling of a HIMARS MLRS column with three Iskander-M OTRK missiles near the village of Davydiv Brod in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

Three different types of missiles were used - the "classic" 9M723 missed completely, the submunitions of the 9M723K5 cluster munition detonated approximately in the area of ​​the column's parking lot, and the final missile with an air burst hit closer to the tail of the column, most likely causing some damage to a pair of the rear launchers.