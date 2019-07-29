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It is no Longer Possible to Grow Organic Food
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159 views • July 29, 2019
A study from the US Geological Survey published in February of 2014 in the journal, Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry documented that the herbicide, Roundup (glyphosate) was present in 75% of the air and rain samples tested in Mississippi in 2007. In fact, 37 compounds were found in either air or rain samples and 20 were detected in both!
There was an 18X increase in Roundup concentrations over the past 12 years in air and water. It is now virtually impossible to escape these toxicants. A previous study, the Body Burden Study, documented this more than a decade ago. It is literally impossible to farm organically because of the global contamination with toxicants.
There was an 18X increase in Roundup concentrations over the past 12 years in air and water. It is now virtually impossible to escape these toxicants. A previous study, the Body Burden Study, documented this more than a decade ago. It is literally impossible to farm organically because of the global contamination with toxicants.
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