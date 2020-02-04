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Speak to the Rock
Spirit of Truth
Spirit of Truth
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17 views • February 04, 2020
This is the link to this week's Bible Study titled "Speak to the Rock." Yahshua is the Rock of our salvation, He is the source from which all living waters flow. He is calling us to gather together, in these times - thirsty, needy, dry, in the wilderness of our lives, that HIS living waters would flow nourish us and fill us, and that we would step into His promises, looking to the Rock from which we came. We look at three examples in scripture Moses, Judah and Nineveh, where there was great chastening, and yet there is a beautiful hope weaved throughout, that we can apply to our lives today. As His children, believers, non believers, and even leaders, anointed, great men of God, servants, none are exempt from God’s righteous justice. He chastens those He loves, reveals our hearts, corrects, and destroys that which is not of Him in our lives, through great love. In all this, we can trust he is GOOD. In times of weakness, affliction, fires, we are reminded of God’s eternity, and our frailty, a place of neediness, where His salvation is the only hope we have. When we chart our own paths or ways, we see how broken they truly are. May we remain in trust, faith, and obedience, allow times of affliction do draw us nearer to Him and together in prayer, to speak to the ROCK, that HIS LIVING WATERS would flow mightily in our lives! AMEN!

Exodus 17:1-6
Numbers 20:1-13
Psalm 90:12, 14-17
1 Corinthians !0:4
Matthew 16:18
Jeremiah 2:13
Nahum 1:7
Keywords
trustsalvationprayerprophecyrockfaithjudahgloryrestorationpsalmsmosesjeremiahobediencefastyahshuaninevehsurrenderspirit-of-truthchristalyn-conchachristalynconchabible-study
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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