Rep. Luna: some in Congress prolonging foreign conflicts to boost their personal stock portfolios - clip 2

Nancy Pelosi outperforms Warren Buffet — Rep. Luna exposes Congress' war profit

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna accused members of Congress of prolonging foreign conflicts to boost their personal stock portfolios.

She mentions Nancy Pelosi outperforming Warren Buffett, earning over 17,000% returns on stock trades. Both parties take money from defense contractors and pharma, then vote to continue wars.

"Do you ever expect a sitting member in the House or Senate to vote for peace when they are personally invested and owned by the military-industrial complex? The answer is no."

UnitedHealthCare CEO murder suspect’s lawyers uncover gaping conflict of interest by the prosecution

Pam Bondi’s work as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners, a firm representing UnitedHealth Group, prior to becoming attorney general is a “profound conflict of interest,” lawyers representing Luigi Mangione said in court documents this week.

The defense wants more info about whether Bondi worked directly with UnitedHealth Group, including any potential money she may have received from any lobbying work.

The lawyers are trying to save Mangione from the death penalty, which Bondi instructed federal prosecutors to pursue over his alleged “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination” of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson in late 2024.

💬 “Any criminal defendant, let alone one who the government is trying to kill, is due a criminal process that is untainted by the financial interests of his prosecutors,” lawyers said in their filing.

The defense succeeded in getting terrorism charges against Mangione thrown out, and is now also looking to remove evidence in the case which they say was obtained illegally by law enforcement, including a warrantless search of his backpack, and statements he made before being read his Miranda rights.

The Mangione case has become a litmus test of the US’s two-tiered justice system, with the 27-year-old’s alleged act of vigilante justice dividing Americans between those supporting him, given the massive harm caused by insurance companies and health care fraudsters and those demanding that an example be made of Mangione to prevent any more would-be vigilantes from following in his footsteps.