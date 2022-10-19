Randall Franks and the Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree - Must Be A Reason

www.RandallFranks.com www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org Randall Franks and his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree 77th Anniversary Cast {front - Randall Franks; back- (l-r) Caleb Lewis, Dawson Wright, Todd Watkins, Colton Brown & Ryan Stinson} perform “Must Be A Reason” on Aug. 4, 2022, at Ringgold’s Colonnade for the North Georgia EMC Annual Meeting. Randall Franks is an American Film and TV Actor (Officer Randy Goode from In the Heat of the Night), a Hall of Fame Appalachian entertainer and Author. Find Randall’s latest books and music at www.RandallFranks.com/store . (Randall Franks and James W. Roberts/Peach Picked Pub./BMI) Video Copyright 2022 Randall Franks Media

