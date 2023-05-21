P.2 My wrap up of Perth WW Rally for Freedom — Supreme Court Gardens Sat. May 20th, 2023 MVI_1793

Another 3 months has passed since the last
major protest rally in Perth. This must be about number 37 or so for me. I was
disappointed, again, at the low attendance, which was over a thousand, I estimate,
and the dearth of young people. Western Australians are comfortably back
asleep, while our government is sharpening its knives to further brutalise us when
the orders next come through. A hundred thousand of us should have attended.
What hope our children? Our speakers were superb, and Dave McSweeney, his
harmonica left hand man, and his daughter, treated us to classic songs to send
us home.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.