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A walk with Catherine Austin Fitts from Planet Lockdown from Truth Matters
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64 views • January 03, 2021
We take a walk with Catherine along the Dutch coast and learn more about her background and her thoughts.
Catherine's analysis can be found at
https://home.solari.com
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Catherine's analysis can be found at
https://home.solari.com
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
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