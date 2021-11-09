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John Paul II the Masonic 'Saint'? (Part 2: His Philosophy, Theology & Masonic Associations)
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19 views • November 09, 2021
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You can purchase a hard copy at this link https://www.ourladyofgoodsuccess.com/products/karol-wojtyla-beatified-never
For more videos like this that are banned on YouTube please subscribe to my other channels & my podcast:
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Mass locations for the SSPV: https://sspv.org/index.php/locations
Mass locations for the SSPX-MC: https://sspxmc.com/mission-chapels/
Audio only podcast links:
https://defeatmodernism.podbean.com/
You can purchase a hard copy at this link https://www.ourladyofgoodsuccess.com/products/karol-wojtyla-beatified-never
For more videos like this that are banned on YouTube please subscribe to my other channels & my podcast:
https://odysee.com/@defeatmodernism:c
Mass locations for the SSPV: https://sspv.org/index.php/locations
Mass locations for the SSPX-MC: https://sspxmc.com/mission-chapels/
Audio only podcast links:
https://defeatmodernism.podbean.com/
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