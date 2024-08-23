Robert F Kennedy Jr. endorses Trump & suspends race - short version

RFK Jr. endorses Trump and suspends campaign.

"Democratic Party has become the party of the war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big money."

Cynthia... I uploaded the full version, he says what he inspires to do next. https://www.brighteon.com/d9b1992e-8372-4e52-a58f-966998179fd2

Comments by some of siblings, family:

The Kennedy Family is not happy with RFK Jr's decision to endorse Trump.

Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.