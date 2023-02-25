NIGHT SHADOWS 02242023 -- The 4th Reich is Rising Rapidly

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More evidence is coming in that WW3 is already in progress and the Ukraine war is the trigger event as NATO continues to expand its boundaries and supplies of weapons to Ukraine. China and Russia are joining together with Iran as Israel calls for war with Iran. Then we have earth changes all over the world as the signs of the end continue to pile up. The 4th Reich is rising rapidly under the noses of apostate Christian leaders and more...
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