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SMHP: Alert May 1 - May! Day! May! Day! - Satanic Ritual Exposed (again) [15.04.2021]
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163 views • April 15, 2021
Note: Again a 'history' lesson from SMHP showing 'predictive programming' through the years to all of us.
I have followed SMHP the last year now and must say, He really show what's going on in our sick world...
And yes, I don't trust Trump or Q or Qanon, I wanna se it before I believe it. Probally never.
And I have never been religious, but the way that SMHP shows and documents I can see that things are connected, if Satan exists, then the opposite 'God' also must exist and I 'move' more and more in that direction.
By the way, I'm born the 6 of may 1964.
(According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber, eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear;) unto this day. Romans 11:8
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/?
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
Illuminati Founded May 1, 1776, Ingolstadt, Germany
Although it's better known as International Workers' Day, May 1 is celebrated by druids and pagans as the beginning of summer. The ancient Celtic festival known as Beltane draws hundreds of revelers to Glastonbury, “Pagan Central” in England's Somerset.
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg - YT SMHP3
Shaking My Head Productions - 4 hours ago
18765 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVYGib27ixgV/
I have followed SMHP the last year now and must say, He really show what's going on in our sick world...
And yes, I don't trust Trump or Q or Qanon, I wanna se it before I believe it. Probally never.
And I have never been religious, but the way that SMHP shows and documents I can see that things are connected, if Satan exists, then the opposite 'God' also must exist and I 'move' more and more in that direction.
By the way, I'm born the 6 of may 1964.
(According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber, eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear;) unto this day. Romans 11:8
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/?
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
Illuminati Founded May 1, 1776, Ingolstadt, Germany
Although it's better known as International Workers' Day, May 1 is celebrated by druids and pagans as the beginning of summer. The ancient Celtic festival known as Beltane draws hundreds of revelers to Glastonbury, “Pagan Central” in England's Somerset.
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg - YT SMHP3
Shaking My Head Productions - 4 hours ago
18765 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVYGib27ixgV/
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