Being More Christian than Christ: Lessons from King Saul
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
12 views • 2 days ago

This podcast is largely a warning to Preachers who, like Saul, thought they could improve upon Christ's orders.

All the prophets, including Samuel and David, were Christians.  They were loyal to Jesus Christ.

Saul was called and chosen but thought he was a better Christian that Christ.  Samuel sorted that out when he "hewed Agag to pieces" in the presence of the Lord" Jesus Christ.

If they called the Master Beelezebul (and they did) and if they accused Jesus of being demon-possessed (and they did), they they will call us worse (racist, antisemitic!)

1 Samuel 15:33.
Luke 19:27

Keywords
christianwarenemy
