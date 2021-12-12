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Forced Incarnation, Fake Purpose: The True Price To Pay For Incarnating On Earth
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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207 views • December 12, 2021
Video sources:
"Pleiadian Healer" - "What's the True Price To Pay By Being On Earth? Playing In Their Video Game, Source Connection &More" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2FN52f6c0g
"Akvile Sava" - "Forced Incarnation & Fake Purpose" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cu7uPLCSELc

The forced reincarnation machine is supposedly something we encounter when we die .The bright white light that many have described in near death experiences is actually an energetic force that causes amnesia and forces us to come back to earth. It has been said that this machine is controlled by malevolent extra-terrestrials that trap our souls and erase our soul memory and force us to reincarnate back to earth rather than ascend. I believe they do this to harvest energy from earth for their own purposes. In a past life regression on Alba Weinman's channel a woman described how it works and why they do it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eO73oa54dP4

Is it really just as simple as learning our lessons and working out karma if we are being controlled by evil ET forces that take away our choices?

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Keywords
deathaliensufosoulafterlifesoul trapgreysreincarnationmokshamantisalien abductionreincarnation traphereafterreptilian alienssamsara
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