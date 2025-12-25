© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
everybody's being tracked by the "sentient world simulation," a machine world matrix that uses quantum tech to entangle photons of this world with their world... the intended effect according to patent US20240029375A1 is quantum entanglement between the two worlds ... these systems can affect this world thru a process similar to a voodoo doll and can be used like a weapon according to the science...