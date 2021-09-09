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The People Of Calgary Fighting For Human Rights And Freedom Of Choice - Firefighters Stand Silent One Hour
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141 views • September 09, 2021
The people speak . . . united we stand . . . its wonderful to see the people and the front line workers begin to take a stand . . . firefighters stand in silence for one hour . . . Lord willing the SILENCE IS DEAFENING to the Governmental authorities!!
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