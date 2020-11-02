Fauci Admits: Pandemic Based on False Test Results

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"Fauci has know since at least July that most Covid “cases” are false. The US routinely uses 42-45 cycles, Fauci says any positive test above 35 cycles is a false positive. This is what the whole pandemic is based on – fake test results. Watch Fauci admit it. pic.twitter.com/XatH5OzE6E"
— Jeff Nelson (@vegsource) October 30, 2020
Source : The Truthseeker