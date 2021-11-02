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A Message of love to Laodicea in depth
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21 views • November 02, 2021
A message to Laodicea, to call her to repentance and out of spiritual blindness that she may be clothed in white raiment and anoint her eyes with eyesalve. Dear brother and sister please come and hear this most solemn and startling warning to those who who profess to be waiting for the coming King, but that are about to be spewed out for being lukewarm.
Music Credit by Eric and Monique
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmdmSNa6v-Y
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Music Credit by Eric and Monique
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmdmSNa6v-Y
Our Channels
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/srod69agitator
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected]
ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected]
ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected]
ph: 860 798-3672
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