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BREAKING : DARPA Director Steven Walker Stepping Down...Dec. 17, 2019
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24 views • December 19, 2019
https://newsbotnetwork.com/science/2b3ac8386a9d3ec40ec372335ddd533c
WASHINGTON -- Steven Walker, the 21st director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, announced his resignation Dec. 17, a DARPA spokesman said. Walker's resignation is effective January 10, 2020. Walker was appointed director of DARPA in ...
WASHINGTON -- Steven Walker, the 21st director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, announced his resignation Dec. 17, a DARPA spokesman said. Walker's resignation is effective January 10, 2020. Walker was appointed director of DARPA in ...
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