Peace, War and 9/11 - Ted Walter on The Corbett Report
September 6, 2023


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/walter-peacewar911/

Shortly before he passed away earlier this year, Dr. Graeme MacQueen sat down for one last project: a documentary film summarizing his life, his work, his activism for peace and his insights into the events of 9/11. That documentary, Peace, War and 9/11, is about to be premiered online and in real life. Joining us to discuss the documentary, how it came about and how people can watch it is producer/director Ted Walter of the International Center for 9/11 Justice.

corbettreportpeacedocumentarywtcthe corbett reportthe corbett report official lbry channelwar and 911ted walterfilm truthdr graeme macqueen

