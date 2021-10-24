BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stop Stealing to Pay for Hobbies!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 24, 2021
Confronting voids in primary relationship, technology as an excuse to revisit communism, stop stealing my money to pay for your hobbies, how children experience the world, trying to hug ghosts, how not to overcome laziness, influencing behavior/owning results and connecting to your feelings to find ambition.

10:33 - Confronting Voids in Primary Relationship
41:52 - Stop Stealing Money to Pay for Hobbies
1:06:50 - How Childen Experience The World
1:32:30 - The NAP and Owning Your Actions
1:46:57 - Overcoming Laziness... or not.
1:57:30 - Teachers Suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck!
2:31:00 - Finding Ambition

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK

Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Freedomain Radio Google+: http://www.fdrurl.com/google
Freedomain Radio LinkedIn: http://www.fdrurl.com/LinkedIn
Keywords
podcastfreedomainstefan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

Coco Somers
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
Cockpit brawl, scrambled Israeli fighter jets: the FlyDubai scare leaves questions unanswered

Cockpit brawl, scrambled Israeli fighter jets: the FlyDubai scare leaves questions unanswered

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Patrick Lewis
The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

Mike Adams
Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy