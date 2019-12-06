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Black White & Read All Over - Absurdity 2099
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1 view • December 06, 2019
This week, on a very special episode of BWRAO... the guys wonder what is missing in the 2099 universe, Victor is upset with the direction of the new X-Men, Ryan questions why he ever agreed to spend a half hour sitting next to a status of an evil clown, and we discover Scott's true purpose in the shop.
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