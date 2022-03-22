© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Briefing on illegal Pentagon bioweapon programmes in Ukraine
Follow
2
Share
Report
131 views • March 22, 2022
Briefing on illegal Pentagon bioweapon programmes in Ukraine
Empire of Lies relies on a treasonous local government. The way to ensure their treason is to place them there yourself (https://t.me/inessas100/332).
Since 2018, it has been known that the Pentagon is collecting specifically Russian RNA/DNA for 'research'.
"Over 2-3 generations [of DNA-based bioweapons], such changes take place that they fully replace the original look" (https://t.me/inessas100/224) - Putin.
Russian experts suggest there is more to uncover as Pentagon operations in Ukraine are studied.
Empire of Lies relies on a treasonous local government. The way to ensure their treason is to place them there yourself (https://t.me/inessas100/332).
Since 2018, it has been known that the Pentagon is collecting specifically Russian RNA/DNA for 'research'.
"Over 2-3 generations [of DNA-based bioweapons], such changes take place that they fully replace the original look" (https://t.me/inessas100/224) - Putin.
Russian experts suggest there is more to uncover as Pentagon operations in Ukraine are studied.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.