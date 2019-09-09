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Why Propaganda (Fake News) is Legal in America - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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18 views • September 09, 2019
This is the inaugural episode of the Truth Podcast! Today's show examines why propaganda aka "fake news" is legal in America thanks to the Obama Administration and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017.
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
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For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
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