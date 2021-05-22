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Clown Planet News (22 May, 2021): Biden Bombs, Cicada Tacos, Vax Passports, White House/Vax Dating Apps & More
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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90 views • May 23, 2021
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mark-zuckerberg-reveals-reason-sunscreen-face_n_6089b4bfe4b09cce6c19f436

https://twitter.com/BVMConsolatrix/status/1395777577885782019

https://twitter.com/Guadvenegas/status/1394372474607849473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1394372474607849473%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fbicyclist-falls-live-tv-msnbc_n_60a3179fe4b014bd0cafa9cb

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/noto-japan-giant-squid-statue_n_6095ac08e4b05fb33f4cd1fc

https://twitter.com/CNNBusiness/status/1394797699350732801

https://pagesix.com/2021/05/21/alex-rodriguez-launches-makeup-for-men-with-hims-hers/

https://twitter.com/Michael_Voris/status/1395022574183194631

https://www.ncronline.org/news/people/president-bush-cardinal-dolan-jay-leno-headline-focus-donor-weekend-0

https://www.npr.org/2021/04/27/991168811/here-come-the-cicadas

https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1395726074726821892

https://archive.is/aYlrN

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1395869884295393288

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62239

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1395512257564614664

https://gizmodo.com/your-credit-score-should-be-based-on-your-web-history-1845912592

https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1395600436837568519

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GD_cdkKDYWc

https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1395459610174050305/photo/1

https://rumble.com/vhelu5-the-covid-vaccine-magnet-challenge.html

https://twitter.com/TGCCG/status/1395276611092684801

https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/05/ohios-53-vaccination-surge-tied-to-1m-lottery-n-y-and-md-announce-lotteries/

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-05-16/compulsory-covid-19-vaccinations-may-be-unpalatable-but-necessary?srnd=opinion-politics-and-policy&;sref=ZtdQlmKR&utm_content=view&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-view

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/05/14/scientists-admit-totalitarian-use-fear-control-behaviour-covid/

https://rumble.com/vh1ypf-is-the-cdc-hiding-vaccine-failures.html

https://www.theblaze.com/news/oregon-mask-mandate-vaccination-proof

https://twitter.com/DrLeanaWen/status/1395182920772509696

https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf#:~:text=roadmap%20for%20the%20implementation%20of%20actions%20by%20the,RECOMMENDATION%20ON%20STRENGTHENING%20COOPERATION%20AGAINST%20VACCINE%20PREVENTABLE%20DISEASES

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9585853/NHS-app-contain-Covid-passport-TODAY.html

https://twitter.com/wittgenstein78/status/1395834192680964099

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/chicago/news/press-releases/fbi-chicago-warns-illinois-residents-about-covid-19-vaccination-card-fraud

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/verify/verify-yes-private-businesses-can-ask-you-if-are-vaccinated-or-not-2/93-797f4d6d-2da0-479b-be6c-f40c7611ed40

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpsLvHOjHCA

https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1395113595957125121

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer

https://www.thesun.ie/news/7027915/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/the-double-mutant-covid-19-variant-is-now-in-the-carolinas-heres-what-to-know-about-the-strain/275-3dccde99-5a7f-4e83-a86a-60b7fcc7aefc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VCLqey0vYU

https://twitter.com/CGTNOfficial/status/1395202617354059776

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/missouri-parish-segregates-non-vaccinated-in-church-bans-them-from-using-parish-hall

https://archden.org/colorado-bishops-sunday-and-holy-day-obligation-to-be-restored-on-pentecost-sunday/?sfw=pass1621436237#.YKUnUZNKhpQ

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1395433183693479939/photo/1

https://odysee.com/@Doctors4CovidEthics:d/Vaccine_Risk-Benefit:9

https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-allowing-people-fly-maskless-113358613.html

https://www.yahoo.com/news/vaccine-boosters-could-necessary-soon-090050962.html

https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1395792909958406149

https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1395570672517058560

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1394222667239149570

https://twitter.com/wittgenstein78/status/1395821888325267456

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1395801386177204229

https://www.axios.com/white-house-enlists-dating-apps-in-vaccination-push-2763bf0b-d1a5-4e7e-9050-ad22ea17d9d8.html

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1395878180112764931

https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2021/05/19/from-sin-to-scissors-the-barber-shop-evangelist/
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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