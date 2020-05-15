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America’s BioWar: Vaccination by Military
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165 views • May 15, 2020
The ill-advised “Operation Warp Speed” to rush an untested vaccine is now joining with “Rapid USA” a “$138 Million DOD contract, enabling prefilled syringes for future COVID-19 vaccine” according to a Dept of Defense press release. Trump is combining the worst aspects of Gates’ vaccine agenda with an out-of-control military industrial and BigPharma while showing utter contempt for individual liberty & the constitution.
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