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Withholding Sex as Infidelity
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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64 views • July 26, 2021
0:00 - In a free society, would we need a system or ethics or philosophy at all?

47:49 - What is the role of a divorced parent compared to that of a parent in a traditional family setting?

1:40:40 - My therapist describes me as being unable to experience joy, how can I nurture and experience joy in my life despite an incredibly difficult history?

Also includes: hidden narratives in fictional stories, being distant from reality, postpartum depression theory, emotional affairs, withholding sex as infidelity, teaching your children through the empiricism of your example, protecting victims and the difference between predator and prey.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy