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Where 2 or 3 Are Together Jesus is There
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10 views • November 10, 2021
This short video shares a simple yet often overlooked teaching from Jesus about living and being in unity with other believers.
Click here to watch a longer video called "How To Live By Faith: Coming Together Like the First Christians":
https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
Click here to watch a longer video called "How To Live By Faith: Coming Together Like the First Christians":
https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
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