How you can STOP the Senate’s NEW WAR BILL

Glenn Beck
Feb 12, 2024
The U.S. Senate leadership is not giving up its effort to pass a massive war bill that will fund Ukraine, Israel, and likely even Hamas through aid to Gaza. This audience helped defeat the previous bill, which was disguised as a “border” bill. But Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) joins Glenn to warn that the Senate likely has enough votes to pass the same crazy package, just without the border parts. But there’s still a chance to stop it if YOU speak out and call your senators.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGvIEzyBwRQ
