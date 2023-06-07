Create New Account
5G 42 Ghz. Starlink sats = destroys neutrophils = cold virus (=enterovirus) becomes deadly = 'Catastrophic Contagion' = Adrenochrome harvesting
Perfect Society
Published a day ago |

Bobby Fischer - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bobby_Fischer#Sudden_obscurity

Mass psychogenic illness - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_psychogenic_illness

Lockdowns - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzN5F8LCD0o

How To Show Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virus

https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/how-to-show-americans-lockdowns-are-killing-more-people-than-the-virus/

Vitamin D, other everyday vitamins could counter coronavirus effects: report | Fox News

https://www.foxnews.com/health/vitamin-d-other-everyday-vitamins-could-counter-coronavirus-effects-report

COVID-19 Mortality Risk Correlates Inversely with Vitamin D3 Status, and a Mortality Rate Close to Zero Could Theoretically Be Achieved at 50 ng/mL 25(OH)D3: Results of a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8541492/

A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/

Adrenochrome - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome

Cached Pages - Get the cached page of any URL

http://www.cachedpages.com/

Wayback Machine

http://web.archive.org/web/20041201000000*/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome

Adrenochrome - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

http://web.archive.org/web/20040708120553/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome

5G NR frequency bands - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5G_NR_frequency_bands

DOC-354775A1.pdf

https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-354775A1.pdf

[Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity] - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/

Prince Harry 'Ashamed' He Once Wore a Nazi Uniform as a Costume

https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-nazi-uniform-biggest-mistake-netflix-series/

Is Ron DeSantis a Freemason - Stormfront

https://www.stormfront.org/forum/t1340814/

Mason DeSantis: Who Is Ron DeSantis' Son?

https://vimbuzz.com/mason-desantis-who-is-ron-desantis-son/

Question: Is DeSantis a Freemason?

https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message5186633/pg1?c1=1&c2=1&disclaimer=Continue

Ron Desantis is a freemason (confirmed) : conspiracy

https://saidit.net/s/conspiracy/comments/3o0b/ron_desantis_is_a_freemason_confirmed/

flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/2006/BillText/er/PDF

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/2006/BillText/er/PDF

Senate Bill 2006 (2021) - The Florida Senate

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/2006/?Tab=BillHistory

Controlled Opposition: Bill SB2006 that is signed by Florida gov. is More Sinister than vaccine passports — Lorphic news

https://lorphicweb.com/controlled-opposition-bill-sb2006-that-signed-florida-governor-is-more-sinister-than-banning-vaccine-passports/

MS SB2006 | BillTrack50

https://www.billtrack50.com/BillDetail/763465

SB2006SG.pdf

http://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/documents/2017/pdf/SB/2001-2099/SB2006SG.pdf

desantis freemason - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=desantis%20freemason&src=typed_query

Ron DeSantis: 10 things to know about the Republican White House hopeful | Ron DeSantis | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/24/ron-desantis-republican-president-candidate-facts

Is Ron DeSantis In A Secret Society? This Might Shock You

https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/is-ron-desantis-in-a-secret-society-this-might-shock-you/

St. Elmo (secret society) - Wikipedia

https://web.archive.org/web/20210817022634/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Elmo_(secret_society)

St. Elmo (secret society) - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Elmo_(secret_society)

Delta Phi - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delta_Phi

Fraternities and sororities - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fraternities_and_sororities

Microbiome - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microbiome

GENE 1P36 ZOMBIES, THE WHO & CATASTROPHIC CONTAGION - JAMES ROGUSKI - reflexivityspace.org

https://reflexivityspace.org/2022/12/20/gene-1p36-zombies-the-who-catastrophic-contagion-james-roguski/

Catastrophic Contagion

https://catastrophiccontagion.centerforhealthsecurity.org/

Keywords
cold5ggenocidecyber attacknazispandemicfrequenciesadrenochromeweaponjesuitsbilderbergelon muskbill gatesdeadlymass murdersatellitesknights of maltafreemasonsharvestingstarlinkplandemicneutrophilscatastrophic contagionenterovirusnew world order martial law tyranny

