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"US Overdose Deaths At The End Of 2021 Skyrocketing"
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71 views • June 07, 2022
As fentanyl is pouring into the U.S., 2021 turned out to be a record year for drug overdose deaths. Nearly 108,000 people died, with two thirds of the total involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Foreign countries are shipping chemicals for the drugs to Mexico, where they're turned into drugs and brought across our open southern border, Drug lords and cartels have made billions of dollars on the illegal drugs. Selling things like fake prescription drugs such as xanax, oxy, and percocent, but they only contain fentanyl. My video looks at this national tragedy, and what can be done to stop it.
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