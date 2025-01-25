BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Costco Votes To Retain DEI-Boycott Their Butts Back To The Stone Age
glock 1911
glock 1911
249 views • 3 months ago

Costco shareholders vote to retain DEI initiatives.  DEI has proved to be a failure and that it is harmful to our economy and to our communities.  If you love America, love economic opportunity, love excellence and love the idea of meritocracy, boycott Costco effective immediately.  Not one dime for Costco ever again!!!  ***WOKE BOEING reports MASSIVE 4TH QUARTER LOSS DUE IN PART TO POOR PRODUCTION.  Who saw that coming?

Keywords
communismincompetencedei
