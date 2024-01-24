Apocalypse Watch E137: Trump Will Pick Vivek Ramaswamy for VP

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes break down Donald Trump's VP possibilities and probabilities. We send a big salute to Texas governor Greg Abbott for giving the SCOTUS and the Biden misadministration a big double barreled middle finger and defying the Court's order by putting up more razor wire at the border.
