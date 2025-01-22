Torquemada - Trailer (HD)

Trailer for my Fantasy short film Torquemada, with music by Led Zeppelin.





I've finally managed to get the best picture quality available so will be re-uploading my short film trilogy in 1080p HD. The sound and picture quality is far better than previous uploads.





Torquemada is a Fantasy / Mystery / Black Comedy with Musical sequences about a kid who gets possessed by the Devil.





More on Torquemada here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2022/10/26/torquemada/