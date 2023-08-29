X22 Report - Ep 3142b - The How Will Be Hard For Most People To Understand, Focus On Why, It’s Happening Now

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









The [DS] is panicking, they are trying to stop Trump from releasing the election fraud information. The people are learning the truth about election interference which will then feed into the rigging of the 2020 election. The how for some people is very had to see and understand , the why is much easier. It is all happening right in front of the people's faces and they are seeing it. Soon the people will have enough ammunition to throw off the tryranical government with their vote. Trump will make sure their vote counts.

