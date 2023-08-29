Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3142b - The How Will Be Hard For Most People To Understand, Focus On Why, It’s Happening Now
X22 Report
The [DS] is panicking, they are trying to stop Trump from releasing the election fraud information. The people are learning the truth about election interference which will then feed into the rigging of the 2020 election. The how for some people is very had to see and understand , the why is much easier. It is all happening right in front of the people's faces and they are seeing it. Soon the people will have enough ammunition to throw off the tryranical government with their vote. Trump will make sure their vote counts.

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

