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IT JUST IS - Non-judgement and self-appreciation
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30 views • May 25, 2021
All you think all you feel it just is
All that you experience it just is
All you see in yourself it just is
Neither bad and neither good it just is
Look at you in wonder oh
Marvel be amazed
Wonder oh maybe so
Judgement fall away
Wonder oh maybe so
See your shade in light and know
All of you be gentle too
Shade don't need put value to
Nor to please it just is
It just is
All that you experience it just is
All you see in yourself it just is
Neither bad and neither good it just is
Look at you in wonder oh
Marvel be amazed
Wonder oh maybe so
Judgement fall away
Wonder oh maybe so
See your shade in light and know
All of you be gentle too
Shade don't need put value to
Nor to please it just is
It just is
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