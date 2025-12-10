“This is an original creation by Gail Carson, inspired by Christmas spirit—not any prior ‘Freddy’-themed media.”









Freddy The Frog's Christmas

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% Gail Carson Lyrics, AI Assist vocal/music





On a cold window sill, looking in at a Christmas Tree



Freddy The Frog wondered, "Whatever could that be?"



The beautiful lights were so colorful, and so he took a chance



he slipped in through a window crack, and hopped upon a branch





Christmas is for everyone



Whether you're big or small



Christmas is for everyone



Even for Freddy The Frog





The humans were there, celebrating Christmas Eve



They were laughing and feasting, and singing festively



Freddy stayed quite still, as still as a stone



He was trying to learn the words, to their favorite Christmas song





Christmas is for everyone



Whether you're big or small



Christmas is for everyone



Even for Freddy The Frog





Just when they sang "He'll go down in history"



Freddy the Frog, let out a loud "squeak-squeak"



Everyone turned their heads, to find the party crasher



Then they invited Freddy, to join them all for Christmas dinner





Bridge



Whoever you are, wherever you have been



Whatever color you are, even if you're green.......





Christmas is for everyone



Whether you're big or small



Christmas is for everyone



Even for Freddy The Frog





Christmas is for everyone



Whether you're big or small



Christmas is for everyone



Even for Freddy The Frog















