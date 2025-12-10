© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“This is an original creation by Gail Carson, inspired by Christmas spirit—not any prior ‘Freddy’-themed media.”
Freddy The Frog's Christmas
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% Gail Carson Lyrics, AI Assist vocal/music
On a cold window sill, looking in at a Christmas Tree
Freddy The Frog wondered, "Whatever could that be?"
The beautiful lights were so colorful, and so he took a chance
he slipped in through a window crack, and hopped upon a branch
Christmas is for everyone
Whether you're big or small
Christmas is for everyone
Even for Freddy The Frog
The humans were there, celebrating Christmas Eve
They were laughing and feasting, and singing festively
Freddy stayed quite still, as still as a stone
He was trying to learn the words, to their favorite Christmas song
Christmas is for everyone
Whether you're big or small
Christmas is for everyone
Even for Freddy The Frog
Just when they sang "He'll go down in history"
Freddy the Frog, let out a loud "squeak-squeak"
Everyone turned their heads, to find the party crasher
Then they invited Freddy, to join them all for Christmas dinner
Bridge
Whoever you are, wherever you have been
Whatever color you are, even if you're green.......
Christmas is for everyone
Whether you're big or small
Christmas is for everyone
Even for Freddy The Frog
Christmas is for everyone
Whether you're big or small
Christmas is for everyone
Even for Freddy The Frog