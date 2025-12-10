BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Freddy The Frog's Christmas - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

“This is an original creation by Gail Carson, inspired by Christmas spirit—not any prior ‘Freddy’-themed media.”



Freddy The Frog's Christmas
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% Gail Carson Lyrics, AI Assist vocal/music


On a cold window sill, looking in at a Christmas Tree

Freddy The Frog wondered, "Whatever could that be?"

The beautiful lights were so colorful, and so he took a chance

he slipped in through a window crack, and hopped upon a branch


Christmas is for everyone

Whether you're big or small

Christmas is for everyone

Even for Freddy The Frog


The humans were there, celebrating Christmas Eve

They were laughing and feasting, and singing festively

Freddy stayed quite still,  as still as a stone

He was trying to learn the words, to their favorite Christmas song


Christmas is for everyone

Whether you're big or small

Christmas is for everyone

Even for Freddy The Frog


Just when they sang "He'll go down in history"

Freddy the Frog, let out a loud "squeak-squeak"

Everyone turned their heads, to find the party crasher

Then they invited Freddy, to join them all for Christmas dinner


Bridge

Whoever you are, wherever you have been

Whatever color you are, even if you're green.......


Christmas is for everyone

Whether you're big or small

Christmas is for everyone

Even for Freddy The Frog


Christmas is for everyone

Whether you're big or small

Christmas is for everyone

Even for Freddy The Frog







Keywords
christmasaiholidaynoveltychildrens music
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy