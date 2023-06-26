Create New Account
An Awake Dream of Invasion – Vicki Parnell 06/26/2023
Today Pastor Stan shares an invasion showed to Vicki Goforth Parnell. America will be attacked and defeated, and in this vision the Lord showed Vicki how it will occur.

00:00 Disclaimer

03:40 An Awake Dream

07:18 The Second Dream

12:55 War like Never Before

17:23 EMP Devices

22:11 Attack from the Waters

25:19 Strategy Room

36:56 The Invasion

42:51 Be Brave


Keywords
russiachinaputininvasionnuclear attackprophecy clubstan johnsonan awake dreamamerica attacked

