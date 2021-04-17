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Nødvendig politisk systemskifte 2021 - 2020 09 17
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0 view • April 17, 2021
Stortingsvalget 2021 er et skjebnevalg.
Dette valget handler om et politisk systemskifte fra Parlamentarisme og Partidiktatur, over til Direktedemokrati og Direkte Folkestyre.
Vi må nå komme oss ut av DIKTATURET OG UT AV AVMAKTEN og over til DIREKTE FOLKEMAKT.
Dette valget handler om et politisk systemskifte fra Parlamentarisme og Partidiktatur, over til Direktedemokrati og Direkte Folkestyre.
Vi må nå komme oss ut av DIKTATURET OG UT AV AVMAKTEN og over til DIREKTE FOLKEMAKT.
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