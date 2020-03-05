Alex Newman: Trans-Kinder-Grooming Mandates in “Conservative” States

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Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com, on increased mandates to push the LGBT agenda even in conservative states. Govt schools are focusing on sexually manipulating and grooming children. And, a look at the nomination of Trump to the Federal Reserve of a conservative who opposes Fed manipulation of interest rates & a gold standard
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